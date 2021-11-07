Islamabad [Pakistan], November 7 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), citing the findings of an inquiry report by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on irregularities in the Daska by-poll, demanded legal action against Imran Khan and Pakistan's Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, reported a local media.

Calling Imran Khan's ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) "champions of rigging", PML-N said that the inquiry report has proved that the PTI government is indulged in "vote-stealing", reported Dawn.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Tops Global Leader Approval Ratings with 70% Approval, Highest Among 13 Global Leaders.

PML-N information secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the report was undoubtedly a proof that Imran Khan was "directly involved" in the Daska by-election rigging, adding that he himself was a "product" of election rigging, according to Dawn.

Marriyum further questioned why the report was "incomplete" and shielded the real culprits from fixing the responsibility.

Also Read | Travis Scott Issues Statement on Astroworld Tragedy in Houston, Offers His Condolences to the Families of the People Who Lost Their Lives.

"At the behest of the premier, the chief minister, ministers and others committed an organised rigging in the Daska by-poll. They should be made accountable and punished," Dawn quoted Marriyum as saying.

The information secretary further demanded the responsible ones of rigging be held accountable.

"We demand that all those responsible for rigging in the Daska by-poll should be made accountable. Imran Khan and Usman Buzdar are directly responsible for rigging, therefore, legal action should be initiated against them," Dawn quoted Marriyum as saying.

Earlier this year, Marriyum Aurangzeb had alleged ministers of the PTI government are attempting to trample upon Pakistan's constitution to rob the next polls through "election fraud machines," local media reported.

Aurangzeb lashed out at the government ministers for targeting the ECP after its objections to the EVMs which the government wanted to use in the next general elections, Dawn reported.

It further reported that the Marriyum accused the PTI government of attempting to snatch the ECP's constitutional powers and shifting them to the Prime Minister House. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)