World News | Pak-origin Man Arrested for Vandalising Gurudwara in UK's Derby

World. (File Image)

London [UK], May 26 (ANI): A man of Pakistani origin has been arrested by Police in England's Derby after he vandalised Guru Arjan Dev Gurdwara today morning.

He vandalised the Gurudwara and left a note which mentioned Kashmir. A video of the incident showed glasses of doors broken and scattered on the floor.

Also Read | Clinical Trials of Hydroxychloroquine as COVID-19 Treatment Suspended Temporarily by WHO Over Safety Concerns.

The incident drew strong condemnation from political leaders in both UK and India.

"Very sad to see an attack on any place of worship. Thoughts are with the Derby sangat who have been providing 500 meals a day from Guru Arjan Dev Gurdwara," tweeted Labour MP Preet Kaur Gill.

Also Read | DDMA Directs DMs to Appoint SDM level Officer as Nodal officer to Facilitate Home Isolated Persons: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 25, 2020.

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh said the news was shocking and such intolerance and hatred must end if humanity has to survive.

"Shocking news of vandalism of Guru Arjan Dev Ji Gurudwara in Derby, UK by a man of Pakistani origin, who's been arrested. Such intolerance and hatred must end if humanity has to survive, especially when the world is in the midst of an unprecedented crisis," he said in a tweet.

Consulate General of India in Birmingham expressed shock and called on communities to stand together in this time of difficulty.

"We are deeply saddened and shocked by the attack on Guru Arjan Dev Gurudwara Derby this morning. We hope that all communities will stand together in this time of difficulty to maintain peace and harmony in the spirit of universal brotherhood," it said in a tweet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)