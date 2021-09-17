Islamabad, Sep 17 (PTI) Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has discussed bilateral and regional issues with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on the sidelines of the SCO's Heads of State Summit at Dushanbe.

Radio Pakistan reported that the wide-ranging talks on Thursday covered the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, with a special focus on trade and economic sphere and regional connectivity.

Also Read | China Says It Agrees with EAM S Jaishankar; Says Sino-India Ties Have Their Own ‘Intrinsic Logic’.

Khan highlighted his economic security agenda and Pakistan's shift from geo-politics to geo-economics.

On the situation in Afghanistan, the Prime Minister underscored Pakistan's vital interest in a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

Also Read | SCO Summit 2021: Afghanistan Can’t Be 'Controlled From Outside’, Says Pakistan PM Imran Khan.

He stressed that there was an opportunity to finally end the conflict and war in Afghanistan after 40 years. It was essential to take urgent steps to stabilise the security situation in Afghanistan, prevent humanitarian crisis and stabilise the economy.

Khan said that the efforts for stabilisation would be reinforced by respect for the rights of all segments of Afghan society and an inclusive political structure.

He also stressed the importance of the international community's engagement with Afghanistan through positive messaging and constructive practical steps.

Khan reiterated his cordial invitation to President Raisi to visit Pakistan. For his part, Raisi invited Khan to visit Iran.

Congratulating Raisi on his victory in the Presidential elections, he reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to continue working with Iran to further strengthen and expand brotherly ties between the two countries.

Khan thanked President Raisi for Iran's consistent support on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, the report said.

Addressing the SCO summit on Friday, Khan congratulated President Raisi as Iran embarks upon the process of admission to the SCO as a full member.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)