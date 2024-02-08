Swabi [Pakistan], February 8 (ANI): In a concerning turn of events during the ongoing elections, reports from Swabi and Talagang highlight significant challenges faced by women voters, ARY News reported.

In the village of Adeena in Swabi district (NA-20), women have reportedly been barred from casting their votes. The local community has imposed restrictions, preventing around 6,000 women from exercising their democratic rights.

Despite the presence of election staff at the polling station in Adeena village, women voters are notably absent, raising questions about the fairness of the electoral process in the area, as reported by ARY News.

In a parallel incident in Talagang district, part of NA-59 in Punjab, an apparent absence of women voters was observed at four polling stations. Out of the 3,101 registered women voters, not a single vote was cast, painting a concerning picture of restricted access to the electoral process.

These incidents highlight challenges faced by women in certain regions, bringing attention to the need for ensuring equal and unhindered participation in the democratic process. Authorities and election observers are urged to address these issues promptly to uphold the principles of free and fair elections, ARY News reported.

More than 17,000 candidates are contesting the elections in Pakistan, Dawn reported.

Voters will elect 266 candidates to the Pakistan National Assembly, who will later, by a majority vote, elect the next prime minister. Simultaneously, voters will also elect representatives to their respective provincial assemblies, who will then elect the provincial chief executives under a similar process.

Elections have been postponed in one national and three provincial assembly constituencies due to the deaths of contesting candidates. This includes NA-8 (Bajaur), PK-22 (Bajaur), PK-91 (Kohat), and PP-266 (Rahim Yar Khan). Voters elsewhere will cast two votes each, one for each of the two assemblies. (ANI)

