Islamabad, Oct 22 (PTI) Pakistan said on Thursday that "any misadventure by India" will invite a "full spectrum response" by Islamabad.

Foreign Office spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri made the comments while responding to questions during his weekly media briefing here.

“Any misadventure by India... will invite a full spectrum response by Pakistan,” Chaudhri said.

He stressed on peacefully resolving disputes with the neighbours for lasting peace in South Asia.

