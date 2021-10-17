Kabul, October 17: Afghanistan's former prime minister Ahmad Shah Ahmadzai has passed away at the age of 78, reported Pajhwok Afghan News.

Ahmadzai served as prime minister of Afghanistan from 1995 to 1996 soon before the Taliban took control of the country.

Earlier this month, he returned to Afghanistan from India through Attari check post with Pakistan. (ANI)

