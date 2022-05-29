Islamabad [Pakistan], May 29 (ANI): Pakistan reported 50 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 1,530,285, the country's ministry of health said on Sunday.

A total of 30,379 people died of COVID-19 in Pakistan, with no more deaths over the last 24 hours, according to the ministry's statistics, reported Xinhua.

On Saturday, 15,256 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan whereas the positivity rate stood at 0.33 per cent.

Up to 76 patients in the country are in critical condition, as per the media portal. (ANI)

