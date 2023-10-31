Islamabad, October 31 (ANI): At least five people, including four labourers and a policeman, were killed in a terror attack on a police station in the Nasirabad area of Balochistan's Turbat in Pakistan, reported Geo News. Authorities said that some unidentified assailants attacked the police station. According to an official, the labourers hailed from Punjab and were identified as Mohammad Uzair, Baqar Ali, Shehbaz Ahmed and Shehzad Ahmed, Geo News reported. The bodies of the victims were shifted to Teaching Hospital Turbat.

Moreover, one labourer also suffered injuries during the fight, reported Geo News. Pakistan Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai confirmed that the firing was a terrorist incident, and condemned the attack on unarmed labourers. Meanwhile, interim Chief Minister Ali Mardan Khan Domki summoned a report from the Ministry of Home and Tribal Affairs. According to Geo News, he further vowed to hold the culprits of the attack accountable. Shahid Latif Shot Dead in Pakistan: Pathankot Attack Mastermind and Jaish-E-Mohammed Terrorist Gunned Down by Unidentified Assailants in Mosque in Sialkot

Reportedly, this is the second incident that has occurred in Turbat this month, where particularly labourers from Punjab were targeted. Earlier this month, at least six labourers were killed while sleeping and two were wounded after gunmen targeted them in an overnight attack in Turbat city, reported Geo News. The police further said that the unidentified gunmen attacked the labourers who were sleeping in an under-construction house. Pakistan Suicide Bombing Video: Clip Shows Moments Before Explosion That Killed At Least 50 at JUIF Workers Convention in Bajaur

Moreover, earlier this year, a police official was killed and two others were injured when a police van was targeted in a bomb blast at Chakar Azam Chowk by a female suicide attacker, Pakistan-based Dawn reported. Kech Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohammad Baloch said that the suicide attack happened in Balochistan's Turbat and one of the injured police officers was a female. Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo, Balochistan's then Chief Minister condemned the blast and expressed regret at the news of the dead and injured police officials. He also extended his condolences to their families, as per Dawn.

