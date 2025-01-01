Peshawar [Pakistan], January 1 (ANI): Despite over ten years of governance by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, Pakistan's public health system continues to face major challenges. The anticipated improvements in healthcare services and reforms have not materialized, leaving millions of residents unable to access even basic medical care.

2024, as in previous years, the provincial government declared an emergency in the health sector. However, the reality on the ground told a different story, as major initiatives, such as the highly publicized Sehat Sahulat Card, were plagued by inefficiencies, with many hospitals either lacking services or having them partially suspended as reported by Express Tribune.

Despite the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's assertions of prioritizing health care, the utilization of the health budget was disappointing.

The KP government allocated PKR 232 billion for health spending in 2024, including PKR 35.76 billion for development projects. However, by the end of the first half of the fiscal year, only 15 per cent of the budget of about PKR 5.29 billion had been used. Similarly, the ambitious air ambulance project, another key initiative, remained stuck in bureaucratic delays, showing no indication of becoming operational in the near future.

The Sehat Sahulat Card, initially praised as a transformative initiative for KP's healthcare system, was allocated PKR 35 billion for 2024. However, the government is still struggling with more than Rs12 billion in unpaid dues from the previous year, leaving patients without the expected benefits of the welfare program. This funding shortfall and operational inefficiency have significantly undermined the program's impact, creating uncertainty for those who depend on it for essential healthcare services.

A high-ranking official from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department, who requested to remain anonymous, disclosed that despite budget allocations, the actual provision of healthcare services often failed to meet expectations.

The official stated, "Patients with conditions such as cancer and tuberculosis face significant difficulties in accessing medication and treatment. Despite assurances of universal health coverage, many people in KP continue to struggle with even basic healthcare services. Both KP and its merged areas still lack Basic Health Units and District Headquarter Hospitals, forcing people to transport their patients to Peshawar for treatment."

Additionally, the promised expansion of specialized cardiac care to districts outside of Peshawar has not been realized. In fact, many regions still lack access to essential life-saving facilities, forcing patients to travel long distances for treatment--an exhausting journey that frequently leads to the loss of lives.

According to the Health Department K-P, the province is currently overseeing 120 projects under the Annual Development Program (ADP), which includes 90 ongoing initiatives and 30 new projects launched this fiscal year.

The total ADP budget for the health sector is PKR 19.79 billion, with PKR 18.19 billion allocated for ongoing projects and PKR 1.59 billion for new ones. So far, PKR 6.46 billion has been released under the ADP, with 89 per cent utilized. While this figure appears promising, many essential projects remain unfinished or underfunded, leaving citizens without critical healthcare services.

The official concluded, "KP requires a comprehensive health policy for 2025, focused on measurable goals and enhanced service delivery. Without a strong strategy, the health crisis in KP will only worsen." (ANI)

