Gilgit [PoGB], January 11(ANI): A group of passionate youths from Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB) raised voices against the ongoing load shedding in the region, as reported by WTV.

According to WTV, the young activists gathered at the Secretary of Power and Water office, demanding immediate action on electricity shortages, which have been plaguing the entire region for months.

The protesters voiced their frustration, pointing out that while the citizens of PoGB are entitled to water rights, they continue to be denied their basic right to consistent electricity.

According to the PoGB youths, the government's response to the energy crisis has been inadequate, with no meaningful solutions being proposed. Instead, the authorities have opted to distribute fuel for generators, rather than addressing the root cause of the issue - inadequate electricity supply.

WTV further reported that the group had scheduled a meeting with the Secretary of Power and Water, but upon arriving at the office, they were informed that the Secretary was unavailable. The absence of the key official only added to the protesters' frustrations. They strongly believe that the government's failure to provide essential services like electricity is a direct result of corruption in the region's development projects.

Three major electricity projects in Gilgit-Baltistan, which are crucial for improving the power supply, remain incomplete, fueling further anger among the public. The PoGB youths claim that corruption is obstructing the timely completion of these projects, and they are demanding transparency and accountability from those in power.

"We demand our rights to electricity, and we are against corruption that hinders our progress," said one of the protest leaders. "If our demands are ignored by the Secretary, we will be forced to escalate our protest and stage a demonstration outside the Secretary's office."

The protestors' message is clear that the people of PoGB will no longer tolerate being denied their basic rights, and they are prepared to take further action until their demands are heard and addressed. (ANI)

