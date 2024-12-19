Balochistan [Pakistan], December 19 (ANI): Paank, the human rights wing of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), has expressed deep concern over the harassment of Mehlab Kambar, her team and supporters by the security forces amid a peaceful protest for the immediate and safe return of her father.

Paank called for Mehlab Kambar's father was forcibly abducted by Pakistani forces on July 19. Her father Wahid Kamber was tortured and harassed by the Pakistan intelligence agencies.

In a post on X, Paank stated, "The troubling tactics allegedly employed by the Frontier Corps (FC) Pakistan, including the photographing of activists and vehicles, constitute an unacceptable attempt to silence dissent and discourage the legitimate exercise of the right to peaceful assembly."

Paank further lamented, "We condemn all forms of intimidation and harassment against activists and family members of forcibly disappeared individuals. Such actions contravene Pakistan's obligations under international human rights law, particularly the right to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and association."

Earlier, Paank had also criticised the Pakistan security forces after the abduction of Nadeem Baloch. The rights body stated," We are deeply concerned by reports of the abduction of Nadeem Baloch, a resident of Ball-nigwar, by Pakistani forces near Javed Transport in Gwadar, today. We call on the authorities to ensure his immediate and safe recovery and end the practice of enforced disappearances in Balochistan."

Paank said it fully supports Mehlab Wahid Kamber and others who continue to bravely fight for justice, truth, and accountability, despite the challenges and dangers they encounter. It condemns any form of intimidation or harassment directed at activists and the families of those who have been forcibly disappeared.

In the statement, Paank said these actions go against Pakistan's international human rights commitments, particularly the right to free speech, peaceful protest, and association. These rights need to be respected and protected, especially for those seeking justice for serious human rights violations like enforced disappearances. (ANI)

