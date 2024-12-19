Seoul, December 19: The proportion of unmarried individuals in their 40s in South Korea increased 6.7 times for men and 5.7 times for women in 2020 compared with 20 years earlier, a government report showed on Thursday.

The report underscores the trend of delayed marriages that is partly blamed for South Korea's ultra-low birth rate, Yonhap news agency reported. The growing trend is attributed to delayed marriages and a rise in lifelong singlehood, according to the annual social report by Statistics Korea. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Impeached by Parliament Over Martial Law Chaos.

The report offers insights into the status of Korean society and key trends based on statistical analysis. In 2020, 23.6 per cent of men and 11.9 per cent of women in their 40s were unmarried, compared with just 3.5 per cent and 2.1 per cent, respectively, in 2000, the report showed.

The report also found that only a small portion of unmarried individuals aged 19-34 consider marriage to be essential. A growing majority of this age group expressed positive attitudes toward unconventional marital arrangements, such as cohabitation or having children out of wedlock. Yoon Suk Yeol Raided: South Korea Police Raids Presidential Office Over Martial Law, Says Report.

"Unmarried individuals across all age groups tend to exhibit more gender-equal attitudes toward household responsibilities," an agency official said. While attitudes toward non-traditional family structures are similar among married and unmarried individuals in their 20s and 30s, the report noted a more positive perception among unmarried individuals in their 40s.

Among unmarried individuals aged 19-34, men were more likely than women to express an intention to marry, the report showed. Additionally, those in better economic and health conditions were more inclined to consider marriage.

The report estimated 153,044 individuals aged 13-34, or 1.3 per cent of the population in this age group, were "young caregivers" in 2020. Caregivers are those primarily responsible for providing care within their households.

The report revealed that 22.1 per cent of these young caregivers expressed dissatisfaction with life, with those dedicating over 15 hours a week to caregiving reporting significantly lower levels of life satisfaction.

"Many of these young caregivers struggle to make future plans due to their caregiving responsibilities," said the official, citing the burden as another factor behind young people delaying marriage.

