Islamabad [Pakistan], April 20 (ANI): PM Shehbaz Sharif directed a meeting on Friday, reiterating his resolve to purge the country of smuggling and instructing relevant authorities to accelerate the nationwide drive against the menace, The Express Tribune reported.

During the meeting, the PM commended Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir for his steadfast cooperation with the government's anti-smuggling efforts.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), a committee report headed by AD Khawaja was presented during the meeting, which stated that "the committee identified the elements involved in the misuse of Afghan Transit Trade for smuggling and the officers facilitating them," as per The Express Tribune.

The PM was informed that a list of smugglers, hoarders, and their facilitating officers had been forwarded to law enforcement agencies and provincial governments.

Following this, PM Shehbaz ordered the removal of identified officers from their respective posts and initiated disciplinary proceedings against them.

Further, he urged the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and intelligence agencies to cooperate with each other to curb the smuggling.

According to The Express Tribune , Shehbaz Sharif urged for strict penalties against smugglers and drug dealers, instructing the law ministry to promptly enact essential legislation for this

Emphasising a zero-tolerance approach towards individuals involved in embezzling public funds and their accomplices, PM Shehbaz emphasised the necessity of creating alternate avenues for income generation and fostering a supportive environment for youth residing in border regions.

He underscored the importance of enhanced and efficient surveillance of the sale and smuggling of Afghan transit trade goods within the nation and called for a third-party audit of the monitoring system.

PM Shehbaz ordered the complete elimination of sugar smuggling and the immediate release of funds to examine the prevalence of drug consumption at the national level.

The meeting was briefed on smuggling, misuse of Afghan Transit Trade, drugs, as well as sugar, wheat, fertiliser, petroleum products, and illegal weapons.

Following consultations with stakeholders, it was revealed that a comprehensive national anti-smuggling strategy was in its final stages and will soon be presented for approval.

Additionally, attendees were briefed on recent law enforcement actions, including a recent raid on a smuggled goods warehouse in Mastung, resulting in the seizure of merchandise valued at over (Pakistani currency) PKR 10 billion.

Prime Minister Shehbaz lauded the swift actions of law enforcement agencies in combating smuggling.

Federal ministers Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Jam Kamal Khan, Ahad Khan Cheema, Rana Tanweer Hussain, Musaddik Malik, Azam Nazeer Tarar, the Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue, the Attorney General, personnel from law enforcement agencies, and senior officers were also present at the meeting. (ANI)

