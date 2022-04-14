Islamabad [Pakistan], April 14 (ANI): Pakistan reported 123 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Thursday.

With the addition of new infections, the overall number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen to 1,526,952 in the country, including 9,446 active cases.

A total of 24,792 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, in which a case positivity rate of 0.49 per cent was observed.

Meanwhile, of the total positive cases, as many as 259 patients continue to remain under critical care.

While 1,487,144 people in Pakistan have recovered from coronavirus so far, as many as 30,362 people in the country have succumbed to the virus to date. (ANI)

