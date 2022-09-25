Islamabad [Pakistan], September 25 (ANI): Taking swipe at the failed security architecture in Pakistan, a Supreme Court judge questioned whether negotiations are being made with the terrorists and regretted that law against honour killings are not being implemented, media reports said.

A senior Supreme Court judge Qazi Faez Isa was speaking at the 9th judicial conference organised by the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan at the SC Building on Saturday, reported Dawn.

Also Read | Rabi Al Awwal Moon Sighting 2022 Live News Updates: Announcement on Rabi Ul Awwal Crescent Shortly in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Oman and Other Middle Eastern Countries.

Justice Isa expressed surprise over negotiations with the terrorists and wondered what was being offered to them and by whom. He also expressed concerns over the situation in Swat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan where terrorist activities are rampant.

"Are we saying to them 'please bomb five schools and not six and please take some money and weapons'," he remarked and asked where the negotiations were taking place and who authorised them?" reported Dawn.

Also Read | Typhoon Noru Hits North Philippines: Thousands Evacuated After Powerful Typhoon Hits Coastal Town of Burdeos on Polillo Island.

Addressing the conference, Justice Isa raised concerns that constitutional guarantees of the right to life and compulsory education for everyone have come under attack in Pakistan.

He also shared data from the Global Terrorism Database from 1970 to 2019 in front of the conference to put out the grave picture of the current law and order situation in the country. Turning attention toward attacks on educational institutions, he apprised the gathering that there were about 1,000 attacks on these institutions in the country.

Speaking further on issues like honour killings and climate change, he called the law against honour killings 'dead letter' regretting that the law is merely on paper and has never been put into practice.

"This is one of a few laws which has been derived directly from the Holy Quran and deals with the offence of Qazf," he added.

He exhorted the conference to take concrete steps to bring about holistic reforms to address the issue of climate change. This comes in the backdrop of flash floods in Pakistan which have claimed thousands of lives in the country and destroyed livestock and damaged crops. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)