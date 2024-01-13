Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], January 13 (ANI): Amid attempts on the lives of Pakistani leaders ahead of the upcoming general elections, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested two 'suicide-bombers' planning to target the Jamiat- Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Awami National Party's (ANP) leader Aimal Wali Khan, Geo News reported on Friday.

According to Geo News, the CTD Superintendent of Police (SP), Najam-ul-Hussain announced the arrest of two suspected suicide bombers affiliated with Daesh Khorasan from the Matni area.

He said the apprehended terrorists were planning suicide attacks targeting JUI-F leader Fazl.

Further, the sleuths disclosed that the terrorists had intentions to target the ANP leader through a suicide bombing.

During the security operation, suicide jackets, three hand grenades and propaganda material associated with Daesh were recovered. The bomb disposal unit (BDU) has successfully neutralised the weapons and explosive devices.

Geo News reported that the arrested suspects had visited the JUI-F's center and investigations revealed that they had undergone training in the Paktia region of Afghanistan.

The SP added that the outlawed organisation had previously been linked to targeted killings of individuals representing various schools of thought in the region six months ago.

In a related development, authorities have made progress in identifying the individual responsible for planting a bomb on the Warsak Road. SP CTD said that the arrest of the terrorist involved in the Warsak Road bomb blast was imminent.

It is pertinent to mention here that the JUI-F chief's convoy was fired upon from multiple sides in Dera Ismail Khan's Yarik interchange last month. He, however, remained unhurt in the attack.

Earlier, a leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Shah Khalid, was shot dead by unidentified armed men in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Swabi, The News International reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, unidentified assailants riding a motorcycle fired shots at Khalid's car at Swabi Assa, resulting in the death of the Opposition leader on the spot.

The independent candidate, identified as Kaleemullah Khan, was looking at contesting the general elections from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly's PK-104 segment.

In a separate incident on the same day, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) candidate for NA-258 Aslam Buledi sustained injuries during a firing incident in Turbat City, officials said.

The deadly attacks on Opposition candidates and Independents come as the country gears up for the February 8 general elections.

With the general elections drawing near, the menace of violence is rearing its head in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), as another local political leader was gunned down in the province, The News International reported. (ANI)

