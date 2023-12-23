External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar on Saturday, December 23, spoke about terrorism and cross-border terrorism. Speaking about terrorism, EAM S Jaishankar said that terrorism started at the moment of our independence when so-called raiders came from across Pakistan. "What has changed in this country today, I think the Mumbai 26/11, to me, was the tipping point. A lot of people were very confused till they saw the true graphic impactful phase of terrorism of 26/11." Speaking further on how terrorism can be solved, India's External Affairs Minister said that the first thing we need to do is counter it. "I know that people who said, oh, we had a very smart strategy of turning the other chick. I don't think that's just the mood of the nation. I don't think it makes sense. I don't think it makes strategic sense," he added. Dr S Jaishankar also said that if somebody is practising cross-border terrorism then one must respond, extract, and impose a cost out there. ‘Why Isn’t UK Quickly Signing Up With India’: EAM S Jaishankar on India-UK Free Trade Agreements (Watch Video).

Dr Jaishankar on Terrorism

