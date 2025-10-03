Members of the Christian community chant slogans as they hold placards to condemn the attacks on churches and houses in Jaranwala (File Photo/ Reuters)

Lahore [Pakistan] October 3 (ANI) Two years after the mob violence in Jaranwala, victims and rights activists say justice remains far from reality, with only one person convicted despite the scale of the tragedy.

These concerns were highlighted at a conference on "Jaranwala tragedy of August 16, 202- Condition of minorities in Punjab, government steps and our strategy" organised at the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), as reported by Dawn.

According to Dawn, speaking at the event, Shakeel Bhatti, a victim of the attacks and a member of the Minority Rights Movement, recalled that Punjab government officials had made strong promises in 2023, assuring that Jaranwala would be turned into a test case so such violence would never be repeated. Bhatti said that after two years, those pledges have proven hollow, as only one person has been imprisoned. He noted with disappointment that the main accused, who set fire to Saint John's Church, was released and even welcomed by locals with garlands, flower petals, and drum beats.

Bhatti also pointed to serious flaws in the judicial and investigative process, alleging that several FIRs were sealed by judges, investigating officers never contacted victims, and the revenue department even denied the existence of some churches despite evidence. He added that compensation was distributed unevenly, with several families still waiting for support, and those who staged protests were threatened with further attacks.

Journalist and rights activist Munizae Jahangir said the handling of the case exposed the state's failure to side with victims. "Two years on, only one man is in custody, and he is not even the prime accused. The government must clarify whether it stands with us or those who attacked Jaranwala," she remarked. She also argued that censorship in Pakistan has worsened, with people afraid to speak openly, as cited by Dawn.

Christian rights activist Lala Robin Daniel stated that while 46 Christians were arrested and many of them tortured in custody, more than 300 attackers were released without consequences. Despite 3,200 video footage being available, no forensic examinations were carried out. Meanwhile, Samson Salamat of Rawadari Tehreek criticised the anti-terrorism court for granting bail to suspects who now issue fresh threats to the victims.

He also condemned the system of minority representation, saying Christians in assemblies serve political parties rather than their community. Other speakers, including Pastor Rueben Qamar and Faraz Siddique, echoed these grievances and highlighted that Jaranwala's victims remain marginalised and fearful, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

