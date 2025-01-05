Balochistan [Pakistan], January 5 (ANI): Pakistani security forces have been accused of enforced disappearances of three men in Balochistan's Nushki and Gwadar districts, according to a report by the Balochistan Post.

These incidents come amid widespread protests against extrajudicial killings and disappearances, which have gripped the region for several weeks.

According to the Balochistan Post, local sources reported that Shakeel, son of Abdul Latif, and Riaz, son of Niaz Muhammad, were detained by Pakistani forces in a joint operation involving intelligence personnel in civilian clothing in Nushki. Both men, originally from Qaziabad and Qadirabad, were taken without explanation, and their whereabouts remain unknown, fueling fears for their safety.

In the coastal city of Gwadar, Hammal Baloch, a resident of Dasht, was also reportedly detained on Thursday night by the authorities. His family has raised alarms over his sudden disappearance and has demanded his immediate release, echoing concerns raised by other affected families across the region, the Balochistan Post reported.

These recent disappearances have become a focal point in the broader wave of protests sweeping Balochistan. Families of the disappeared have been holding sit-ins and blocking major highways, calling attention to the growing number of extrajudicial killings and the systematic abuse of rights in the region.

In Kech district, the families of Zareef Umar and Naveed Hameed have been staging protests, accusing the Pakistani forces of killing their loved ones. They recently moved their demonstration to the M8 Highway at D-Baloch point, increasing pressure on the authorities after weeks of protests in Turbat.

Meanwhile, the families of Zaman Jan and Abul Hassan, who allegedly forcibly disappeared in December, have been blocking the CPEC highway at Hoshap Zero Point for over a week. The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) claims to have arrested the men on charges related to the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF). Still, their families dismiss these accusations as fabricated, insisting the detentions are part of a broader pattern of abuse, as reported by the Balochistan Post.

As these protests intensify, there has been no official response from Pakistani authorities regarding the latest disappearances or the demands of the protesters. (ANI)

