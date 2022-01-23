Karachi [Pakistan], January 23 (ANI): Pakistan's police on Saturday applied baton charge to disperse women protesters in Sindh province's Tando Allahyar who agitated against the arrest of their family members following a Friday night arson attack on a '15 police helpline' centre in the city, a media report said.

The Tando Allahyar police on Saturday beat women protesters with sticks which drew criticism from Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leadership. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also took notice of the use of force by police against the women and asked the Hyderabad DIG, Pir Mohammad Shah, for an inquiry, reported Dawn.

Also Read | Earthquake in China: Quake of Magnitude 5.8 Hits Qinghai Province.

Three cases have been registered by Tando Allahyar police against Asif Khanzada -- presumably brother and complainant of Bholu Khanzada murder case -- and many others at the A-Section police station of Tando Allahyar. An unspecified number of suspects were picked up, said the Pakistani publication.

It came after an arson attack occurred on the police center on Friday night following the funeral of MQM-P activist, Khalilur Rehman alias Bholu Khanzada, who was gunned down at the gate of sessions court earlier in the day.

Also Read | Xi Jinping Himself is a Risk to the Chinese Economy, Says Report.

Nearly 10 motorcycles and a private car present inside the police centre were torched. According to police officials, intruders took away their motorbikes and official instruments including charging devices of walkie-talkie sets.

With regard to the arson attack, the police conducted raids on the houses of suspects. However, amid the crackdown, family members of the suspects blocked Hyderabad road near Islamia Mohallah and raised slogans against police highhandedness, according to Dawn.

Pakistan police beat women protesters with sticks in order to disperse them. The video of the incident went viral and drew criticism from the political parties and government functionaries. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)