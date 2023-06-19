Lahore [Pakistan], June 19 (ANI): Pesticide companies and dealers in Pakistan have to observe a strike against the provincial government's campaign against adulteration from Monday, The News International newspaper reported.

Companies and Dealers like Pakistan Crop Protection Association, Punjab Seed Dealers Association and Punjab Pesticides Dealers Association have mutually announced that the country will observe the strike from Monday until their demands are met.

Rauf-ur-Rahman, Chairman of the Pakistan Crop Protection Association, claimed that products being sold by their member companies are up to the standards but the dealers and manufacturers are being humiliated in the name of searches and punitive actions, as per The News International newspaper.

The News International newspaper is one of the largest English-language newspapers in Pakistan. It is published daily from Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi/Islamabad.

The pesticide company also criticised Agriculture Department in this issue and blamed them for destroying their businesses. The Association leaders alleged that their members are being rounded up in the name of quality control. The officials visit the registered companies and they file cases against anyone they want, as per The News International newspaper.

