Manila [Philippines] January 16 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines reported 37,154 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 3,205,396.

The Department of Health (DOH) said the number of active cases soared to an all-time high of 287,856, and the coronavirus positivity rate rose to 47.4 percent for testings nationwide.

The DOH said 50 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the total death toll to 52,907. Twelve laboratories failed to submit data on Sunday.

The COVID-19 cases have surged to record highs this month in the Southeast Asian country. Authorities attributed the fourth wave of infections to high mobility, poor compliance with health protocols, and fast spreading of the Omicron and Delta variants of COVID-19.

The daily COVID-19 cases hit a record of 39,004 on Saturday in the country. The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested more than 24 million people for COVID-19 since the pandemic in the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

