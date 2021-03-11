Phoenix, March 11: A 22-year-old female African lion has been euthanised at the Phoenix Zoo after developing irreversible spine issues. Zoo officials said the lion named Cookie had “severe, chronic, progressive, irreversible, degenerative changes in her vertebrae and spinal cord leading to significant hind limb muscle loss and weakness that greatly affected her mobility and quality of life.”

The average lifespan of African lions is less than 17 years. Cookie was transferred to the Phoenix Zoo from the Pittsburgh Zoo in 2005.

We are deeply saddened to share the news that our 22-year-old female lion, Cookie was humanely euthanized yesterday. She lived a good, long life here at the Phoenix Zoo and will be greatly missed. Read More: https://t.co/XlZCRBfzeJ pic.twitter.com/z0Ll9QYCR1 — Phoenix Zoo (@phoenixzoo) March 10, 2021

Zoo keepers said Cookie will be remembered for loving fresh catnip, playing with paper mache balls, hunting ducks that landed in her enclosure and lying on her back in the warm sun.

