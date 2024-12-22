Kuwait City [Kuwait], December 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Kuwait visit, discussed the roadmap to further deepen the strategic partnership between the two nations, and affirmed confidence that the relationship between India and the Gulf Cooperation Council would be further strengthened under Kuwait's presidency, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Sunday.

MEA Secretary CPV and OIA, Arun Kumar Chatterjee during a special briefing on the Prime Minister's visit to Kuwait said that in his meeting with Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the Prime Minister of Kuwait, PM Modi engaged in delegation-level talks focused on deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The discussions between Prime Minister Modi and Kuwait PM covered a wide range of sectors, including political relations, trade, investment, energy, defence, health, education, technology, and cultural exchanges.

"PM Modi expressed confidence that India-GCC relations will be further strengthened under the Presidency of Kuwait. PM Modi held delegation-level talks with Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait and discussed the roadmap to strengthen the strategic partnership in areas including political, trade, investment, energy, defence, health, education, technology, cultural and people-to-people ties. They emphasised deepening the economic ties between the two countries," Chatterjee said.

The Gulf Cooperation Council is a regional organisation consisting of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE.

The MEA Secy further said that PM Modi was warmly received by senior Kuwaiti officials, including Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah. PM Modi was also greeted by around 200 members of the Indian diaspora at the hotel and was given a ceremonial welcome, including a Guard of Honour.

"PM Modi arrived in Kuwait on the morning of December 21. This is the first visit by an Indian PM to Kuwait in 43 years... At the airport, PM Modi was received by Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah, the first Dy PM, Minister of Defence, and Minister of Interior of Kuwait and also the Minister of Foreign Minister and other senior officials," Chatterjee said.

"He (PM Modi) was warmly welcomed by around 200 members of the Indian Diaspora at the hotel. Today morning the PM was given a ceremonial welcome and a Guard of Honour was accorded to him," he added.

During his visit, the Prime Minister held productive talks with the Emir of Kuwait and the Crown Prince, reaffirming their commitment to expanding cooperation in areas such as trade, energy, defence, and technology, Chatterjee said during the special briefing.

"He (PM Modi) called on the Emir of Kuwait... This was the first meeting between the two leaders... They reaffirmed their full commitment to expanding and deepening the bilateral relationship... PM thanked His Highness Emir for ensuring the well-being of over one million strong Indian community in Kuwait. His Highness the Emir also expressed appreciation for the contribution of the Indian community to the development of Kuwait," Chatterjee said.

Chatterjee added that the visit also saw PM Modi being conferred with Kuwait's highest honour, the 'Mukarak Al Kabeer.'

"PM Modi was conferred by 'The Mukarak Al Kabeer,' the highest award of the state of Kuwait. PM Modi thanked the Emir for this gesture and conveyed that he accepted this award on behalf of 1.4 billion Indians... PM Modi also met the Crown Prince thereafter. The PM had earlier met the Crown Prince on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly elections in September this year. The leaders acknowledged that the bilateral relations were progressing well," Chatterjee said.

PM Modi was on a two-day visit to the Gulf nation of Kuwait at the invitation of Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Emir of the State of Kuwait. Notably, this is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait in 43 years. (ANI)

