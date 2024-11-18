Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], November 18 (ANI): PM Modi appreciated the display of vibrant Indian culture in Brazil as he was warmly welcomed in Rio.

In a post on social media, PM Modi shared visuals on the celebration of Indian culture in Brazil.

The video shared by the PM showed young kids singing Vande Mataram with traditional Indian instruments such as Harmonium being played.

The Prime Minister was greeted with chants of Jai Shree Krishna and also witnessed beautiful Garba performance from the members of the Indian community.

With folded hands, PM appreciated the Vedic chants sung by Brazilians and lauded them.

"A celebration of Indian culture in Brazil! Gratitude for a memorable welcome in Rio de Janeiro...", PM Modi wrote on X.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1858352856312787150

India and Brazil share a very close and multifaceted relationship both at bilateral level as well as in plurilateral fora.

In Brazil, there is a lot of interest in India's culture, religion, performing arts and philosophy. Ramakrishna Mission, ISKCON, Satya Sai Baba, Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, Bhakti Vedanta Foundation and other spiritual gurus and organizations have chapters in Brazil. Folkloric traditions and celebrations from India relate a lot to the joyful and colorful festivities in Brazil. Indian philosophy, spirituality and religion were the first forms of Indian culture to reach Brazil.

The closeness in cultural ties is reflected from the fact that the first cultural centre in Latin America was opened in Sao Paulo in 2011.

The bilateral relationship is based on a common global vision, shared democratic values, and a commitment to foster economic growth with social inclusion for the welfare of the people of both countries.

The Indian Prime Minister landed in Brazil after completing the first leg of his three-nation tour in Nigeria. In Rio de Janeiro, he was received by Indian officials, including Indian Ambassador to Brazil Suresh Reddy.

At the G20 Summit, PM Modi will represent India as a Troika member, building on the momentum established during India's presidency last year. (ANI)

