Mumbai, November 18: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) of India has intensified its efforts to dismantle the drug cartel run by Pakistan-based Haji Salim, also known as Haji Baloch or the "Lord of Drugs". This move comes months after the seizure of drugs worth thousands of crores off the Gujarat coast.

Haji Salim came under NCB's radar following the launch of "Operation Sagar Manthan", aimed at dismantling his global drug syndicate. The recent seizure of 4,000 kg of illicit drugs off the Gujarat coast was part of this operation, leading to the arrest of several Pakistani and Iranian nationals. ‘Operation Sagar Manthan’: Indian Govt Launches Major Operation To Track Down ‘Lord of Drugs’ Haji Salim.

Who is the 'Lord of Drugs' Haji Salim?

Haji Salim first gained notoriety in 2015 when a consignment worth crores was intercepted near Kerala. Based in Balochistan province, Salim runs a vast drug syndicate spanning Pakistan, India, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, and the US. His empire is so extensive that law enforcement agencies in the United States, New Zealand, and Afghanistan are also on the lookout for him, according to NCB Deputy Director General Gyaneshwar Singh.

Salim is one of the world's biggest traffickers, supplying large shipments of heroin, methamphetamine, and other illegal narcotics to Asia, Africa, and the West. "The scale of his trafficking syndicate is unparalleled," Singh said. 700 Kg Methamphetamine Seized in Gujarat: Amit Shah Congratulates Security Agencies for Seizing Drugs, Says ‘They Pursuing PM Narendra Modi’s Vision for Drug-Free Bharat’.

Despite multiple seizures and arrests by the NCB, Salim's empire continues to thrive, earning him the nickname "Raktbeej" in the global drug trade. Reports suggest that Salim has close links to Dawood Ibrahim, the infamous underworld gangster wanted by India. Salim is said to be Dawood Ibrahim's neighbour and was once captured on camera entering his residence.

Modus Operandi of the 'Lord of Drugs' Haji Salim

Salim's modus operandi involves smuggling narcotics through the sea, with shipments bearing markings such as 777, 555, 999, flying horses, and scorpions as identification marks. His consignments often originate in Iran, pass through Afghanistan and Malaysia, and reach Sri Lanka before being moved to smaller vessels and landing at obscure ports and beach locations along the Indian coastline, mostly at night.

Salim is also reportedly recruiting unemployed youth from Balochistan for his trade and is said to have close links with the ISI.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 18, 2024 10:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).