Male [Maldives], July 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu released commemorative stamps on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of India-Maldives diplomatic relations.

Reflecting the age-old bilateral ties between the two countries, the commemorative stamps depict the Indian boat Uru, a large wooden dhow handcrafted in the historic boatyards of Beypore, Kerala, and the traditional Maldivian fishing boat - Vadhu Dhoni, according to a release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

These boats have been part of the Indian Ocean trade for centuries. The traditional Maldivian fishing boat - Vadhu Dhoni - is used for reef and coastal fishing. It depicts Maldives's rich maritime heritage and the close bond between island life and the ocean.

India was one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with Maldives following its independence in 1965. The commemorative stamps release symbolizes the close and historical ties between the two countries, the release added.

In a social media post on X, PM Modi said, "Commemorating a very cherished friendship! President Muizzu and I released a stamp to mark 60 years of India-Maldives friendship. Our ties are getting stronger with the passage of time and are benefitting the people of our nations."

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to the Maldives at the invitation of President Muizzu, where he held a bilateral meeting with Muizzu and announced several agreements to boost cooperation in trade, agriculture, health, and social welfare, providing the South Asian nation with an extra push in its development journey.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi and Mohamed Muizzu jointly inaugurated the state-of-the-art Ministry of Defence (MoD) building of Maldives in Male.

Overlooking the Indian Ocean, the eleven-storey building is a symbol of the strong and long-standing defence and security cooperation between the two countries, according to a release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). The MoD building has been constructed with India's financial assistance and will contribute towards enhancing the capabilities of the defence and law enforcement authorities of the Maldives.

As PM Modi arrived at the venue, he was greeted by enthusiastic crowds chanting "Narendra Modi Zindabad" and holding banners that read -- "Honouring Enduring Partnership - Welcome, Prime Minister Modi."

In a post on X, Maldivian President's Office stated in a post on X, "His Excellency President Dr Mohamed Muizzu and His Excellency Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India, inaugurate the Dhoshimeyna Building, the new office premises of Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF)."

Prime Minister Modi described the inauguration as another instance of strong India-Maldives cooperation.

In a post on X, he said, "President Muizzu and I inaugurated a new building of the Ministry of Defence in Male. This is yet another instance of strong India-Maldives cooperation." (ANI)

