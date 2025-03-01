New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met the former Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the NXT Conclave in Delhi.

Calling Wickremesinghe a 'friend', PM Modi said that he always looked forward to their interactions.

Also Read | Russia Reacts to Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump Face-Off, Says Ukrainian President's US Visit 'Complete Political and Diplomatic Failure'.

In a post on X, he said, "At the NXT Conclave, met my friend Mr. Ranil Wickremesinghe. I have always looked forward to our interactions and have admired his perspective on various issues."

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1895758283312676975

Also Read | Shahzadi Khan Faces Death in UAE: Father of Indian National Facing Execution for Death of Child in Her Care Seeks MEA Intervention, Moves Delhi High Court.

Earlier in the day, Modi highlighted India's capability to efficiently organise large-scale events like Maha Kumbh and said that there is no need to "manufacture" news as everyday, new records are being created.

Addressing the NXT Conclave 2025 here, PM Modi said that the "world wants to know" about India in detail.

"People from the entire world want to come to India. Today, India is a country in the world where positive news is being created every day. Here, there is no need to 'manufacture' news. Every day, new records are being created. On February 26, Maha Kumbh of Unity concluded in Prayagraj. The world is amazed about how it's possible that crores of people come to a temporary city on the bank of a river to take a holy dip. The world is witnessing the organising and innovating skills of India. The world wants to know this India in detail," the Prime Minister said.

The Maha Kumbh 2025 concluded on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri on February 26, marking a momentous event filled with spiritual unity, divine energy, and supernatural significance.

More than 66 crore 21 lakh devotees received the holy benefit of bathing in the holy Triveni in the Mahakumbh-2025 from January 13, Paush Purnima, until February 26, Maha Shivratri, in Prayagraj.

Highlighting his visit to AI Summit in France last month, PM Modi said that India is leading many Global Summits.

"Recently, I got the opportunity to attend the AI Summit in France. India was the co-host of the AI Summit - that will take the world forward; now it's India's turn to host the Summit. India had successfully hosted the G20- Summit. India gave the world a new economic route - the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC). We also gave a voice to the Global South by inducting the African Union as a member of the G20...For us, the Island nations are our priorities," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)