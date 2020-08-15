New Delhi, August 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Malagasy President Andry Rajoelina on Saturday for extending his greetings on the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day.

"Thank you President @SE_Rajoelina for your warm greetings! Madagascar is India's valued partner in the Indian Ocean and an important part of our Security and Growth for All (SAGAR) vision for the IOR (Indian Ocean Rim Association)," PM Modi tweeted in response to Rajoelina's tweet.

PM Narendra Modi's Tweet

Earlier, Rajoelina had extended his greetings on India's Independence Day. "As India celebrates its 74 years of Independence today, I wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India a very happy Independence Day. May our two nations flourish and our relationship go from strength to strength," tweeted Rajoelina.

Foreign Minister Tehindrazanarivelo Liva congratulated his counterpart External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on the occasion, expressing "deepest gratitude for all the generous assistance and support" that India has "granted, is granting and will continue to grant" to Madagascar.

" On the occasion of the celebration of the 74th anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of India, I extend to you and to the great Indian people my warmest congratulations and sincere wishes for success and prosperity," he tweeted.

"I take this opportunity to express to you and to the government and people of India my deepest gratitude for all the generous assistance and support that India has nobly granted, is granting and will continue to grant to Madagascar for its economic and social development," he added.

