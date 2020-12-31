Islamabad [Pakistan], December 31 (ANI): The "lions" of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) are not scared by the arrest of Khawaja Asif, party vice president Maryam Nawaz has said.

"If you (Imran Khan) think Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and the PML-N will be scared, then that is your delusion," Maryam said at a workers' convention in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The News International quoted her saying that if he (the prime minister) thinks that the "lions of the Muslim League would be scared", "Listen here! Every act of oppression strengthens me."

The report said the PML-N leader referred to accusations against Nawaz Sharif and said, he was "accused of treason, fatwas were issued," but people "threw the accusations against Nawaz Sharif in the trash".

On Tuesday PML-N leader Khawaja Asif was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Islamabad over allegations of acquiring assets beyond his known sources of income.

Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had announced earlier that PML-N supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's passport will be cancelled on February 16.

Sharif was declared a proclaimed offender in two cases, Avenfield properties, and Al-Azizia by the Islamabad High Court after he failed to appear before the court.

The Pakistan government has already approached United Kingdom authorities to extradite Nawaz Sharif.

The PML-N founder, who is currently residing in London for medical treatment, had been granted an eight-week bail on medical grounds in October 2019 and a month later he was allowed to travel abroad for treatment for four weeks.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has been holding anti-government rallies against the Imran Khan government on the charges of election rigging, corruption, and dominance of the Pakistan Army in politics of the country.

The PDM has demanded the resignation of PM Imran Khan by January 31 and has announced a long march if he does not resign.

The PDM has organised six rallies in Peshawar, Gujranwala, Karachi, Quetta, Multan, and Lahore since October 16. (ANI)

