London [UK], August 11 (ANI): PoJK activist Amjad Ayub Mirza has accused the Pakistan Army of carrying out a large-scale military offensive in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the pretext of a "cleanup operation" against terrorists, targeting innocent civilians and forcing mass displacement.

Speaking via a video message, Amjad Ayub Mirza alleged that locals in various districts, including North and South Waziristan as well as Bajaur, have been given just three days to harvest their crops and abandon their homes. He warned that the real motive behind these orders is to depopulate Pashtun villages situated on resource-rich lands containing gas, gold, copper, uranium, and lithium.

Also Read | Fact Check: Social Media Posts Claiming Pakistani Forces Captured Indian Soldiers and Released Them After 'Pakistan Zindabad' Chants Are Fake, Old Video Circulated With Misinformation.

According to Mirza, official notices from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government have threatened legal action against landowners who fail to clear their crops within the stipulated time. He claimed that security forces have offered the Bajaur tribes three "options": cut their crops, vacate their homes for one or two days, or "save themselves" during the operation, which he described as an "open threat" of indiscriminate military action, including possible carpet bombing.

"The real terrorist is the Pakistan Army itself," Mirza asserted, accusing the military of years of oppression, displacement, and destruction in Pashtun areas. He linked these alleged operations to a broader plan to remove Pashtuns from their ancestral lands and exploit their natural resources.

Also Read | US Shocker: Woman Sells 2-Year-Old Daughter to Drug Dealer While Buying Methamphetamine After Abusing Her With BB Gun in Oklahoma; Parents Arrested.

Mirza also referred to a recent clash in South Waziristan, in which a 14-year-old boy was killed, and reported that multiple drone attacks and explosions have targeted Frontier Constabulary posts in Bannu. In one incident, the wife of a Frontier Constabulary officer died en route to the hospital after sustaining injuries during an attack.

The activist further highlighted alleged corruption within local administrative ranks, citing an incident where an account officer in South Waziristan was accused of embezzling crores of rupees from the General Provident (GP) fund of police department employees, as well as misappropriating weapons.

He reiterated claims by local leader Maulana Khan Zaid, who had stated that North Waziristan alone holds over 20 trillion cubic feet of gas and 500 million barrels of oil, resources Mirza believes are central to the ongoing displacement.

Mirza concluded by criticising the lack of strategic direction in Pashtun resistance movements, urging communities to focus their struggle against what he described as systemic state oppression. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)