Gilgit-Baltistan [PoK] April 4 (ANI): The Pakistan police will finally produce 12-year-old Falak Noor, who was allegedly abducted in January, on April 6 at the next hearing of the Falak Noor case.

The Falak Noor abduction, a case that gathered much attention in the last few weeks, was yet again on the centre stage in Gilgit Baltistan, Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

After receiving several warnings from the Chief Court in Gilgit Baltistan, the police will finally produce Noor in court on April 6 at the next hearing of the Falak Noor case.

The case of an alleged kidnapping for forceful marriage of Noor, a minor girl from GB, was stuck, as the police could not produce the victim before the court for the past few weeks.

These actions on the part of the GB police invoked several protests and demonstrations across Pakistan, demanding to present Noor before the court.

Additionally, people from the Advocacy Human Rights (SAHR) and Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) also demanded the same.

A person closely associated with the case, in his statement to the press, said, "Noor is under police custody right now. And after the hearing scheduled for April 6 the court will give its decision as per the law. Currently, her statement has been recorded and no one is allowed to meet her."

Sakhi Ahmed Jaan, the father of the abducted minor girl, Falak Noor, said that it is happening because of the several lashings that the court has given to the police.

"The police is finally producing my daughter before the court. It is not because of the efforts of the police, but because of the several lashings that the court had given to the police. If it was up to the police, they would have never brought Noor to the court, they were playing a game with us. All the top officials like SSP and additional SHO we involved in this," he said.

Sakhi Ahmed Jaan, in his statement, further said, "I have not met my daughter up till now but I am thankful that my daughter will be finally produced before the court on April 6. It was up to the police to ensure that my daughter would not have reached the courtroom. The oppressors had bribed and brought all the officials to their side, all these actions are inhuman."

He further said that this is not just his concern or the people of the village, this problem exists all over Pakistan.

"This matter is not related to Islam; it is not related to a part of society; it is not related to any religion or caste; it is just a matter of the powerful oppressing the weak," Jaan said.

He also claimed that "my daughter was forced into all this, it was not her choice and she is being held at gunpoint to repeat whatever they say." (ANI)

