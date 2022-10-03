Muzaffarabad [PoK], October 3 (ANI): Lawmakers in the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir assembly session indulged in a heated argument which soon after turned into an all-out ruckus where the members were seen hurling abuses and grave allegations at each other, media reports said.

One specific event that grabbed headlines was Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Faheem Rabbani hitting ex-PoK Premier Raja Farooq Haider with his cellphone amid a heated argument, media reports said.

The entire situation started escalating when Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Latif Akbar accused PoK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas of bribing Imran Khan for becoming a member of the assembly.

Soon after, the members of the assembly came to blows. PTI's Faheem Rabbani threw a cell phone aiming at the former PM of PoK, Raja Farooq Haider, reported Pakistan-based TV channel, 24NewsHD.

Bashing former PoK PM Haider, the opposition leader said, "The prime minister has reached the assembly after greasing the palms of PTI Chairman Imran Khan while I have been in the assembly since 1985."

These allegations levelled by the PPP leader sparked an outrage among MLAs on the treasury benches to make a ruckus. Making an intervention, the PoK assembly speaker asked the MLAs on the treasury benches to bring a privilege motion if they had any objection to the speech of the opposition leader, the channel reported.

On the contrary, a privilege motion was brought by the PPP leader Latif Akbar against the Leader of the House, saying that Ilyas was the one who had used bad words against him on media.

Akbar also accused Ilyas of taking money from Zakat funds and sought an investigation into the matter. Meanwhile, PTI MLA Faheem Rabbani threw a cell phone aiming at former prime minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan. It made MLAs from the opposition and treasury benches come to blows. The meeting of the assembly was adjourned till 10 am tomorrow.

After the turn of events, the assembly speaker invited Haider to his chamber. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), which is a part of the current PM Shehbaz Sharif's coalition government, also reached the assembly in large numbers.

Warning that Rabbani must apologize for his actions, the PML-N leaders said that if he does not apologise by 3 pm, he will be responsible for the consequences. The PML-N protestors also tried to barge inside the assembly premises however, as the police arrived no untoward incident was further reported. High ranking police officials including deputy commissioner were also present there. (ANI)

