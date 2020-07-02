Mexico City, Jul 2 (AP) Gunmen burst into an unregistered drug rehabilitation centre in Mexico and opened fire on Wednesday, killing 24 people and wounding seven.

Police in the north-central state of Guanajuato said the attack occurred on Wednesday in the city of Irapuato. Three of the seven wounded were in serious condition.

Also Read | US President Donald Trump Says 'I am All For Masks' if the Situation Demands As US Records 52,000 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours.

Apparently the attackers shot everyone at the rehab centre; state police said nobody was abducted.

Guanajuato is the scene of a bloody turf battle between the Jalisco cartel and a local gang, and the state has become the most violent in Mexico.

Also Read | US Records 52,000 New Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 2, 2020.

No motive was given in the attack, but Gov. Diego Sinhue said drug gangs appear to have been involved. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)