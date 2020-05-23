World News | Police Constable Killed in Honour Killing Incident in Pakistan's KPK

World. (File Image)

Peshawar, May 23 (PTI) A police constable was shot dead and a 16-year-old girl was left grievously hurt in a suspected honour killing incident in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, officials said.

Shafi Muhammad indiscriminately shot at his sister's lover after he found them in a 'compromising position' at their home in Cherat Palosai Payan in Nowshera district, officials said.

Muhammad is currently on the run. His 16-year-old sister (name withheld) is in critical condition at the hospital after receiving eight bullet injuries during the firing.

The police have recorded the girl's statement and investigation is underway.

