Warsaw, Nov 23 (AP) Police detained several people, including a photo reporter, as women-led protests over abortion rights flared up again on Monday in Warsaw and elsewhere in Poland.

The protests, organised by the group Women's Strike, have been occurring regularly ever since the country's constitutional court issued an October 22 ruling that further tightens an abortion law that was already one of the most restrictive in Poland.

Also Read | Toronto Imposes 4-Week Lockdown as COVID-19 Cases Surge in Canada’s Most Populated City.

The protests have also come to encompass other grievances against both the Catholic church and the conservative ruling party, including the detentions of people taking part in the demonstrations.

On Monday, protesters blocked traffic in Warsaw while others gathered in front of the Education Ministry building in an expression of solidarity with teachers who have been threatened with financial and disciplinary reprisals by the education minister for supporting the women-led protests.

Also Read | Nicolas Sarkozy Becomes First Former French President to Go on Trial for Corruption.

Several people also strapped themselves to the ministry gate and hung a banner reading, “Free abortion and free education.” (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)