Indianapolis, Dec 1 (AP) A man armed with multiple knives stabbed two Indianapolis police officers early Wednesday before they shot and wounded him, authorities said.

Officers responding to a reported disturbance about 1 am came in contact with the man, who said another person was harassing him.

Officers told the man they would attempt to locate the other person, but when they walked away police said he attacked them.

Both officers shot at the man, who was hospitalised in stable condition, police said in a statement.

The officers were taken to a hospital and were listed in stable condition. No one else was injured.

Names of those involved weren't immediately released.

The attack on the officers is under investigation, police said, and a separate administrative investigation is being conducted by administrative affairs.

The officers have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in such cases.(AP)

