Danville (US), Jan 22 (AP) A truck carrying about 100 monkeys was involved in a crash Friday in Pennsylvania, state police said as authorities searched for at least three of the monkeys that appeared to have escaped the vehicle.

The truck carrying the animals crashed with a dump truck in the afternoon in Montour County, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Andrea Pelachick told the Daily Item.

Also Read | Omicron Sub-lineage BA.2 Variant Under Investigation in UK.

The truck had been on its way to a lab, Pelachick said.

Authorities have asked residents who might see the monkeys to call state police at 570-524-2662.

Also Read | Iran, China and Russia Hold Joint Naval Drill in Indian Ocean Aimed at Boosting Marine Security, Says Report.

It was unclear if any people or animals were injured in the crash. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)