Beijing [China], July 26 (ANI): A giant over 300 feet wall of sand wreaked havoc on Dunhuang, China, reducing visibility to less than 20 feet across the city.

The sandstorm created dangerous driving conditions and forced local police to close major roads amid reduced visibility, reported NBC News.

