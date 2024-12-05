Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], December 5, (ANI): Manzoor Pashteen, the leader of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), has accused the Pakistani government of hindering efforts to promote peace in Kurram. He alleged that a Pashtun Jirga, assigned with the responsibility of fostering reconciliation, was consistently obstructed by state authorities.

Pashteen stated that the Jirga, which comprised elders, religious scholars, and prominent community figures, was blocked from entering Kurram on several occasions. "We have tried three times in a row to enter Kurram to promote peace, but each time, Pakistani forces stopped us," he explained the balochistan post reported.

The Jirga aimed to promote reconciliation and ease tensions in Kurram through traditional methods. However, Pashteen claimed that state authorities imposed restrictions to obstruct their efforts.

In a message to the people of Kurram, Pashteen conveyed his solidarity and reaffirmed his dedication to the region. "The pain of Kurram is our pain," he stated. "We have made efforts for peace there, but you all are familiar with the state's oppressive measures, such as blockades and restrictions."

Despite the obstacles, Pashteen reiterated the PTM's commitment to achieving peace. "We are determined to continue working for peace in Kurram. We will explore other avenues and persist in our efforts for the welfare of our people," he said.

The Kurram region in Pakistan has faced various attacks in recent years, primarily due to ongoing ethnic and sectarian tensions, as well as insurgent activity. The area, located in the tribal belt near the Afghan border, has seen clashes involving militant groups, sectarian violence, and attacks by armed factions. Schools are shut down, and the region remains in a state of unrest as security forces struggle to restore order.

A notable event was the rise of sectarian violence between Shia and Sunni groups in the region, especially in Kurram Agency, which has witnessed numerous bombings, ambushes, and cross-border conflicts. These attacks have led to a significant loss of life and exacerbated the local population's vulnerability. The Pakistan Army has often conducted operations to restore stability, but violence has persisted intermittently.

Additionally, militant groups such as the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and others operating in the region have also been responsible for various attacks, targeting military and civilian infrastructure. (ANI)

