New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): As India celebrated 73rd Republic day on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his congratulatory message to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Esteemed Mr President, Esteemed Mr Prime Minister, Please accept the warmest congratulations on the National Day - the Republic Day," the Russian Embassy in India said in a statement.

"India has achieved universally acknowledged success in social, economic, scientific and technical and other areas. Your country enjoys well-deserved prestige in the global arena and actively takes part in solving topical issues of the international agenda," read the statement.

The statement further stated, "our recent negotiations have fully confirmed the high level of the Russian-Indian relations. I am convinced that through joint efforts we will bring about further strengthening of the privileged strategic partnership for the benefit of our friendly nations and in the interests of ensuring regional stability and security."

"I sincerely wish you the best of health and every success, as well as well-being and prosperity to all your compatriots," the statement added.

India on Wednesday celebrated its 73rd Republic Day. The celebrations this year are special as Indian Republic Day falls in the 75th year of Independence, being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the country. (ANI)

