VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 16: Heeled on Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's recent shopping visit to their Mumbai boutique ahead of Valentine's Day, the moment set the tone for the season, placing Tiffany & Co. firmly at the centre of India's cultural conversation around love.

Also Read | CBSE Class 10 Two-Board Exam Policy: First Exam Mandatory for All Students; Missing Subjects May Lead to ‘Essential Repeat’.

American jewellery brand Tiffany & Co. proceeds to further capture the imagination of India this Valentine's Day with covers across leading publications in the country including Harper's Bazaar

India, HELLO! India and Grazia India. Valentine's Day has proven to be an important gifting moment, not only between couples, but also as a celebration of self-love and self-expression, and Tiffany & Co. has successfully owned this space through these impactful associations, each expressing different forms of love.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss Marathi 6': Wildcard Rakhi Sawant To Be EVICTED From Riteish Deshmukh's Reality Show Due to THIS Reason.

On the cover of Harper's Bazaar, Twinkle Khanna wears Tiffany Lock Earrings, Tiffany Two Row Knot bracelet, Tiffany Knot bracelet, Tiffany Lock bracelet, Tiffany Lock Half Diamond pendant and Tiffany Knot necklace - a powerful expression of self-assured love, celebrating independence, individuality and the confidence that defines modern Valentine's Day.

The HELLO! cover featuring Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Akhtar captures the essence of classic couple's romance, reflecting enduring partnership and timeless commitment through Tiffany & Co.'s iconic creations. The couple were spotted wearing Knot drop diamond earrings, Knot necklace with diamonds, Interlock pendant, Knot 2 row diamond ring, Knot 2 row bangle, T1 wide half diamond bangle, Lock bracelet, Knot 2 row bracelet, Lock half diamond bracelet; Lock bracelet in white gold, T Wire diamond bracelet in white gold, Together Milgrain band ring; all by Tiffany & Co

Grazia's "Power Of Love Series" featured multiple duos like Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire, Tanya Ghavri & Panchami Ghavri Malani, Pranay Jaitly & Shounak Amonkar, Veer Pinto & Amay Thakkar, Yudi & Karan Jaising, Kareema Barry & Suki, Doyel Joshi & Neil Ghose Balser, Neelakshi Singh & Sanky Evrus, Rooparna Coomar & Sushant Chhabria and Nitya Arora & Raphael wearing jewellery by Tiffany & Co and celebrates love in its many forms -- bold, expressive and deeply personal.

Through these high-visibility moments, Tiffany & Co. reaffirms its enduring association with Valentine's Day, defining the season year after year with iconic jewellery and cultural relevance.

Available at: Tiffany & Co. boutiques at Jio World Plaza, Mumbai, and The Chanakya, New Delhi.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co., founded in New York City in 1837 by Charles Lewis Tiffany, is a global luxury jeweler synonymous with elegance, innovative design, fine craftsmanship and creative excellence.

With more than 300 retail stores worldwide and a workforce of more than 14,000 employees, Tiffany & Co. and its subsidiaries design, manufacture and market jewelry, watches and luxury accessories. Over 3,000 skilled artisans cut Tiffany diamonds and craft jewelry in the Company's own workshops, realizing the brand's commitment to superlative quality.

Tiffany & Co. has a long-standing commitment to conducting its business responsibly, sustaining the natural environment, prioritizing diversity, equity and inclusion, and positively impacting the communities in which it operates. To learn more about Tiffany & Co. and its commitment to sustainability, please visit tiffany.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)