Dubai, Jun 23: Qatar on Monday issued a statement condemning an Iranian attack on air base and said no casualties were reported. The quick statement from Qatar Foreign Minister spokesman Majed al-Ansari said that the energy-rich nation “condemns the attack that targeted Al Udeid Air Base by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.”

“We reassure that Qatar's air defenses successfully thwarted the attack and intercepted the Iranian missiles,” it added. Qatar said it would push for diplomatic efforts for “a serious return to the negotiating table and dialogue.” Israel-Iran War: Indian Embassy in Qatar Issues Advisory, Asks Indians To Be Cautious and Remain Indoors After Iran Launches Missile Attack on Al Udeid Air Base.

Qatar Reserves the Right To Respond

The State of Qatar strongly condemns the attack that targeted Al-Udeid Air Base by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard. We consider this a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar, its airspace, international law, and the United Nations Charter. We affirm that… pic.twitter.com/hVf66pAmRr — IANS (@ians_india) June 23, 2025

Al Udeid is also home to the Combined Air Operations Center, which provides command and control of airpower across the region as well as the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing, the largest expeditionary wing in the world.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)