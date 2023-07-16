Alaska, July 16: An earthquake of magnitude 7.0 hit 801km SW of Homer in Alaska, US, on Sunday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) reported. The depth of the earthquake was found to be 10 km. According to NCS, the epicentre was recorded at latitude 54.59 and Longitude -161.05, respectively. Earthquake in US: Quake of Magnitude 7.2 on Richter Scale Jolts Alaska Peninsula Region, Tsunami Warning Issued.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:7.0, Occurred on 16-07-2023, 12:18:18 IST, Lat: 54.59 & Long: -161.05, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 801km SW of Homer,Alaska,USA," the NCS tweeted.

There were no reports of any casualties or material damage in the incident as yet. However, a Tsunami warning was issued, as per established protocol, for some areas of Alaska. Further details are awaited.

