Earthquake measuring 7.4 hit Sand Point in Alaska. A Tsunami warning has been issued for South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula, from Kennedy Entrance to Unimak Pass. The authorities have asked people to keep calm if not located near coastal areas and to move to higher ground away from the coast. Earthquake in Gujarat: Quake of Magnitude 3.0 on Richter Scale Strikes Near India-Pakistan International Border in Kutch.

Earthquake in Alaska

ALASKA: Earthquake measuring 7.4 near Sand Point. TSUNAMI WARNING for South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula, from Kennedy Entrance to Unimak Pass. If in a coastal area, keep calm and quickly move to higher ground away from the coast. (Source: NTWC/USGS) pic.twitter.com/SopOCKeC5O — U.S. Emergency Alert (@ENSAlerts) July 16, 2023

