Moscow [Russia], April 10 (ANI): An international conference titled "The Art of Sport. International cooperation between Russia and the BRICS+ countries in the field of sport" was held at the All-Russian State Library for Foreign Literature, bringing together diplomats, policymakers, media professionals and civil society representatives from across BRICS and partner nations.

The event marked the presentation of the documentary series The Art of Sport by the TV BRICS International Media Network, with its international rollout beginning in Brazil. Delegates from countries including India, China, Brazil, Egypt and others discussed frameworks to deepen cooperation in sports through cultural and media exchanges, as reported by TV BRICS.

Also Read | World Shares Mostly Higher and Oil Gains Ahead of Planned US-Iran Ceasefire Talks.

In a video message, Maria Zakharova emphasised that the project reflects a shared commitment to promoting core sporting values and strengthening cultural ties. She noted that sport, intertwined with cultural expression, can serve as a powerful bridge between nations.

Brazil's Ambassador to Russia, Sergio Rodrigues dos Santos, welcomed the decision to premiere the series on Brazilian television, emphasising sport's role in fostering unity and supporting a multipolar global framework.

Also Read | China’s Car Exports Soar More Than 80% in March.

Adding to the discourse, Aleksander Zhukov highlighted a proposal to establish an inter-parliamentary BRICS working group on sport, aimed at harmonising policies, sharing best practices and enhancing collaboration across grassroots and elite levels.

The media's role in shaping global sporting narratives was also underscored by experts, who noted its ability to transcend linguistic and cultural barriers.

The four-part documentary series explores disciplines such as wrestling, triathlon, equestrian sport and curling, linking each with artistic expression. First premiered in Russia in 2025, the series is now being adapted for international audiences, reinforcing BRICS' cultural diplomacy through sport. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)