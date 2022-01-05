Moscow [Russia], January 5 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has confirmed 15,772 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 10,585,984, the federal response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 15,772 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 84 regions in Russia, including 1,396 cases (8.8%) without clinical symptoms," the centre said, adding that the rate of increase was 0.15%.

Moscow registered 2,307 new COVID-19 cases, followed by Saint Petersburg with 1,273 new cases and the Moscow region with 775 new cases.

The response center reported on 828 deaths related to the coronavirus, bringing the country's cumulative coronavirus death toll to 313,015.

In the same period, 25,581 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 9,600,728, according to the response centre. (ANI/Sputnik)

