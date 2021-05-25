By Sahil Pandey

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): Russia is getting requests from Indian states and companies for the supply of Sputnik V vaccines, said Russian Deputy Envoy Roman Babushkin, adding that "all proposals" are being studied "very carefully".

Speaking to ANI, the deputy envoy said that supplies of Sputnik V, the world's first registered vaccine against coronavirus, are going on according to the "contract obligations and schedules".

"Supplies of Sputnik V are going on according to the contract obligations and schedules. We are getting some more requests from other Indian companies and state governments and all proposals are being studied very carefully," he added.

Sputnik V was registered in India under the emergency use authorization procedure on April 12, and vaccination against coronavirus with the Russian vaccine started on May 14.

India has so far received two consignments of the COVID-19 vaccines.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Panacea Biotec, one of the leading pharmaceutical producers in India, on Monday launched the production of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.

Highlighting the Sputnik V progress, Roman said, "Sputnik V is one of the vaccines which is included in the Indian mass vaccination drive and it speaks for itself. This company (Panacea Biotec) is one of the Indian partners which the Russian Direct Investment Fund and is developing a business partnership. The preliminary schedule is gradually is to reach 850 million doses in India per year. We know that there is interest from other business partners and even state governments, all these proposals we are studying very carefully."

Talking about the status of the single-dose vaccine 'Sputnik lite', the Russian envoy said promotion in India and distribution would be very helpful.

"As you know, the other Russian vaccine is very reliable. We say the Russians are reliable like Kalashnikovs because they are based on the technologies which are used for decades. As far as Sputnik lite is concerned, it is going through the third phase of clinical trials. We believe that the vaccine will be in production here because India is one of the leaders in the world in terms of the capacity of medicine production is a matter of shortest time."

As India is fighting against the second wave of coronavirus, Russia has sent several consignments of COVID-19 medical aid.

Today, an IL-76 Russian plane carrying medical supplies for India to combat COVID-19 landed in Delhi. The supplies included 2,25,000 packs of Remdeform (Remdesivir).

In late April, Russia sent two cargo planes carrying humanitarian aid to India. The Russian Emergencies Ministry delivered more than 22 tonnes on two flights, including 20 oxygen generators, 75 mechanical ventilators, 150 medical monitoring devices, and 200,000 packages of medicine for treating COVID-19.

Roman Babushkin said his country is always there to support India as a "close and strategic partner".

"It's very important, we are monitoring the situation very closely, we see how dramatic is the condition in the country and Russia will always be there to support India and it is a very close and strategic partner. It's important to demonstrate solidarity with the people," Roman told ANI here.

Talking about the medical assistance, the deputy envoy remarked that the support is based on exceptional goodwill and mutual trust as well as a high level of the Russian-Indian strategic partnership.

"The next Russian humanitarian batch to India comprising of more than nine tons of vital anti-COVID-19 medicines is very important in terms of our common fight against the coronavirus pandemic. This support is based on exceptional goodwill and mutual trust as well as a high level of the Russian-Indian strategic partnership," he said.

The Russian deputy ambassador said Moscow's continuous humanitarian assistance shows how strong is the solidarity with the Indian people facing the unprecedented spread of COVID-19.

"We proceed from the understanding that it comes in line with the Indian Government efforts to satisfy relevant demands. Our continuous humanitarian assistance shows how strong is the solidarity with the Indian people facing the unprecedented spread of COVID-19. Russia is one of the leading Indian partners in the field of healthcare cooperation. Our agenda is aimed at the extension of non-politicized partnership on a vaccine track as well as in various multilateral formats such as WHO, G20 and BRICS," the Russian envoy added.

Expressing his views on any collaboration between India and Russia to combat coronavirus, Roman said: "So, naturally, COVID-19 problem requires the combined global community efforts becomes prioritized in the Russian Indian collaboration. Now it extends to vaccine preparation research and production, then we are going to scientific collaboration, which enables us to fight against new strains of Coronavirus. And of course, we are collaborating in multilateral formats such as WHO, G20 and BRICS." (ANI)

