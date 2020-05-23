World News | Russia Registers 9,434 Ccoronavirus Cases, Count Reaches 335,882

World. (File Image)

Moscow [Russia], May 23 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has registered 9,434 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total count to 335,882, the national coronavirus response center said on Saturday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 9,424 COVID-19 cases have been registered in 84 regions. Of these, 3,966 (or 42.0 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said in a statement.

This brings the total tally to 335,882 (+2.9 percent) in 85 regions across Russia.

Of all the new cases, 3,190 have been registered in Moscow, 846 in the Moscow Region and 363 in St. Petersburg (compared to yesterday's 2,988, 824 and 389, respectively).

The country's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 139 (150 yesterday) to 3,888.

As many as 8,111 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Russia over the past 24 hours (7,144 yesterday), bringing the total number of cured people to 107,936. (ANI/Sputnik)

