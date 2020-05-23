Eid Moon Sighting 2020 in UK Live News Updates: Eid Al-Fitr Tomorrow in England, Ireland, Scotland? Central Mosques in Birmingham and London to Announce

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

London, May 23: Muslims in the United Kingdom will await the decision taken by clerics and top religious bodies on the date of Eid al-Fitr observance. Local Muslim groups would also attempt sighting of the moon using the naked eye as well as telescopes. If reports of positive sighting are confirmed, then Eid would be celebrated tomorrow. The festival would be observed on Monday if the crescent remains unseen in UK or the nearest Islamic nation of Morocco. Stay tuned here for the live news updates. Catch Live Updates of Moon Sighting Updates From Other Parts of the World.

A sect of Muslims in the United Kingdom align their Islamic dates to Saudi Arabia. Since Riyadh announced Sunday as their date of Eid observance, they would also observe Eid ul-Fitr in the UK on the same date. Most other sects, however, rely on the decision taken by Morocco Islamic Council, which is the nearest Muslim nation.

Moon sighting in UK is also attempted, but chances of direct sighting of new crescent in the nation is bleak. The central mosques in Birmingham and London are expected to issue an announcement after Maghrib prayers on Eid ul-Fitr dates. While the mosques are not functional as usual due to COVD-19 social distancing measures, a statement is expected to be issued by them via the digital medium.

Apart from UK, Muslims in France and Spain also rely on the decision to be finalised by the moon sighting committee of Morocco. Notably, Morocco is the only nation in Maghreb (North-West Africa) region which began Ramadan a day after Saudi Arabia. All neighbouring nations - Algeria, Tunisia and Libya - began Ramadan along with the Kingdom and have also confirmed Sunday as the date of Eid ul-Fitr.